The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, UAE sign investment collaboration agreement

The cooperation agreements build on a series of initiatives established between ADIO and Invest in Israel including formal company introductions.

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 14:03
H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi signs cooperation agreement virtually with David Leffler, Director General Ministry of Economy and Industry of Israel. (photo credit: Courtesy)
H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi signs cooperation agreement virtually with David Leffler, Director General Ministry of Economy and Industry of Israel.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Invest in Israel and the Israel Innovation Authority have signed cooperation agreements with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to accelerate private sector collaboration on investment and innovation, the organizations said Wednesday.  
Invest in Israel is the investment promotion agency of Israel established under the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, and serves as a one-stop-shop for foreign investors and a connector between the private and public sectors with the objective of attracting meaningful investments to Israel. The Israel Innovation Authority is an independent, statutory, public agency whose mission is to promote innovation and create economic growth in Israel. Both will work with ADIO to enable collaboration opportunities between companies.
The cooperation agreements build on a series of initiatives established between ADIO and Invest in Israel including formal company introductions and a series of informative webinars about each market. In addition, ADIO and the Israel Innovation Authority are working together to establish a joint program designed to complement the development of new Israeli technologies in Abu Dhabi. ADIO also recently opened its first international office in Tel Aviv, the organization said.
Ziva Eger, CEO of Invest in Israel and the Industrial Cooperation Authority, was credited with leading the dialogue with ADIO that led to the agreement.
"The Ministry of Economy and Industry is delighted to support the cooperation agreements between Invest in Israel and also the Israel Innovation Authority with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office," said Economy and Trade Minister Amir Peretz. "We are confident that these mutual alignments will further strengthen the economic dialogue between Israel and the UAE and promote collaboration between the nations."
"It is truly amazing to see how far we have come since our initial meeting with Ziva Eger and her team at Invest in Israel in the days following the announcement of the Abraham Accords," said H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO. "Both of these partnerships and much of the activity to date can be attributed to that historic moment.”


Tags economy economy of israel trade Market economics UAE Israel Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank controversial?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by