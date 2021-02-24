Israel, UAE sign investment collaboration agreement

Invest in Israel and the Israel Innovation Authority have signed cooperation agreements with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to accelerate private sector collaboration on investment and innovation, the organizations said Wednesday. Invest in Israel is the investment promotion agency of Israel established under the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, and serves as a one-stop-shop for foreign investors and a connector between the private and public sectors with the objective of attracting meaningful investments to Israel. The Israel Innovation Authority is an independent, statutory, public agency whose mission is to promote innovation and create economic growth in Israel. Both will work with ADIO to enable collaboration opportunities between companies. The cooperation agreements build on a series of initiatives established between ADIO and Invest in Israel including formal company introductions and a series of informative webinars about each market. In addition, ADIO and the Israel Innovation Authority are working together to establish a joint program designed to complement the development of new Israeli technologies in Abu Dhabi. ADIO also recently opened its first international office in Tel Aviv, the organization said.Ziva Eger, CEO of Invest in Israel and the Industrial Cooperation Authority, was credited with leading the dialogue with ADIO that led to the agreement."The Ministry of Economy and Industry is delighted to support the cooperation agreements between Invest in Israel and also the Israel Innovation Authority with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office," said Economy and Trade Minister Amir Peretz. "We are confident that these mutual alignments will further strengthen the economic dialogue between Israel and the UAE and promote collaboration between the nations.""It is truly amazing to see how far we have come since our initial meeting with Ziva Eger and her team at Invest in Israel in the days following the announcement of the Abraham Accords," said H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO. "Both of these partnerships and much of the activity to date can be attributed to that historic moment.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}