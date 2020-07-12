The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Israel will have 300 seriously ill coronavirus patients by Aug. 10'

Prof. Eli Sprecher of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center said that the chance of an infected person deteriorating is about 50% of what it was during the first wave.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 12, 2020 18:25
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing evacuate a patient with suspicion to coronavirus outside the coronavirus unit at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan on July 8, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing evacuate a patient with suspicion to coronavirus outside the coronavirus unit at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan on July 8, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
In about a week, Israel can expect 200 patients in serious condition, and by August 10, there should be between 250 and 300, according to Prof. Eli Sprecher, deputy director-general for R&D and innovation and chair of the Division of Dermatology at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.
Sprecher, working with a team of researchers from the hospital and Tel Aviv University, has created a model to predict how many patients will be severely ill with coronavirus and how many, therefore, might need ventilation.
“We are looking at the number of new cases over the past week and then, because we know it takes between eight and 14 days between infection and deterioration,” the team can predict severe cases, according to Sprecher. “We are focused on these cases, because they are much more likely to be ventilated, and these are the patients that pose a burden on the health system,” he said.
The model takes into account three factors to make its prediction: the number of new cases, the “famous R – the coefficient of infection” (how many people will one infected person infect) and the relationship between severe cases and new cases, based on data that has been gathered since June 1, Sprecher explained.
He said that when the “R” goes below one, the virus is being controlled. When it is above one, it is developing. Currently, Israel’s R is around 1:1.21. Since the start of the so-called second wave, it has been as high as 1.4.
Sprecher, whose team includes Noa Geismar, Sarah Feldman and Dr. Ofer Sarig from the medical center and Prof. Yoav Benjamini from the university, said that, “there is an almost perfect correlation between the number of new cases and the number of tests. The more tests, the more people who are discovered infected.”
He said that during the first wave, the Health Ministry did not screen enough people and did not have an accurate picture of who was infected. As more people are diagnosed, they can be isolated and the infection chain can be broken.
Moreover, he said that the chance of an infected person deteriorating is about 50% of what it was during the first wave.
“This is very significant,” he noted. Sprecher said it is explainable based on the notion that many of the new cases are younger and young people develop less severe symptoms than older patients. Also, with the increase in testing, many asymptomatic patients are being identified that would have been passed by before.
Three hundred severe patients is not a great number, but it is considerably better than some predictions by the Health Ministry, which showed thousands of severe patients and the collapse of the health system.
Sprecher said he agreed, but cautioned that “a model is a model and there are many things that we cannot forecast with the model,” such as a change in the number of tests or a shift in societal behavior.



Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef to step up or step down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum The danger of denigrating America’s ‘founding f**kers’ - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Tal Harris Pandemic madness may help end the absurdities of office work By TAL HARRIS
David Weinberg Myths and facts about sovereignty – opinion By DAVID M. WEINBERG
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by