Coronavirus: Two MKs in quarantine as death toll hits 358

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel continues to rise on Sunday, as three members of Knesset entered isolation and Israel Police said they would work with the ultra-Orthodox to distribute masks to the population.

Some 1,148 people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and more than 1,300 on Friday, the Health Ministry said. On Saturday, only 19,072 people were screened, meaning that the percentage of people who tested positive remains at around 4%.

Sunday morning, there were 141 people in serious condition, including 48 who were intubated. Also, some 358 people have died from the virus.

The Knesset coronavirus committee is meant to convene today to discuss the regulations put forth by the government. Media reports indicate it is likely that they will cancel the closure of gyms and pools. The Education Ministry also released numbers: 1,893 students and faculty members are sick with the virus and 26,434 are in isolation. Some 241 preschools and 121 schools, which would have otherwise been holding summer camp, are closed.

The Knesset spokesperson said that two members of Knesset have entered quarantine after coming in contact with a sick patient last week. These include MK Idan Roll (Yesh Atid-Telem) and Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid-Telem).

Last week, the government placed closures or partial-closures on several Israeli cities, most of them ultra-Orthodox. On Sunday, deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev (Degel HaTorah) announced that he was working with the Police to distribute masks to the haredi public in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Bayit Vegan in an effort to ensure they have protection and can follow the law, rather than just being fined.