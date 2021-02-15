Israeli AI company develops tech to manage national water infrastructure

The venture, Evolution Water, has been chosen by Mekorot, the Israeli national water corporation, to increase energy efficiency in its systems. The company expects to increase efficiency and reduce electricity costs by 10%-18% gradually.

Evolution Networks is an Israeli startup that is backed by General Electric and the Energy Division of Berkshire Hathaway as well as strategic investors from Japan and Hong Kong. The startup integrates artificial wisdom-based strategic increased energy efficiency into water infrastructures.

Evolution Networks also runs projects in the electricity, mobile and datacenter industries and has additional ventures in development.

Water economics and water, air and electricity resource economics were defined as essential for continued existence on Earth in the Paris Agreement signed in November 2015 and recently readopted by US President Joe Biden.

"The capabilities of the unique technology together with the appreciated strategic cooperation with 'Mekorot' will, for the first time, enable deployment and expansion to a global level and adopting solutions and advantages by governments and government water corporations throughout the world," said Amir Yaar, CEO of Evolution Water, in a press release. "We will strive to attain increased energetic efficiency and improved environmental, national and global safety, an additional contribution of Israel to the world that reinforces its status as 'an environment nation' and not only as 'a startup nation.'"

Evolution Water's system can study activity templates of national water corporations in every country and execute optimization based on that data, including switching off systems according to consumption, decreasing loads at data centers, directing activity during emergencies and more.

The global demand for water is expected to increase by tens of percentage points by 2030 in comparison with the present ability for an optimal supply. According to Yaar, decision-makers are beginning to understand that finding solutions for increasing supply and improving productivity is important in order to deal with this issue.