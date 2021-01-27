The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli Air Force pilots teach excellence in online flight simulator

“Our online courses capture the spirit and heritage of the Israeli Air Force, combining a thrilling flight simulator experience with an actual IAF pilot navigating the adventure.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 27, 2021 03:16
F-16 Flight Simulator (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
F-16 Flight Simulator
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The Squadron, a flight simulator whose instructors are Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots, will launch an online center of excellence, that will use the Aermacchi MB-339 training aircraft and the F-16 fighter jet simulations for their lessons, the company announced this week. 
The center is designed to teach ideals and principles developed by the IAF to organizations or individuals. These principles include self-improvement, learning from failure, excellence and more. 
“Our online courses capture the spirit and heritage of the Israeli Air Force, combining a thrilling flight simulator experience with an actual IAF pilot navigating the adventure,” said founder and CEO of the Squadron Col.* Kobi Regev (res.). 
Founder and CEO of the Squadron Col. Kobi Regev (res.) (Ido Iszak).Founder and CEO of the Squadron Col. Kobi Regev (res.) (Ido Iszak).

“When the flight lands, our pilots help participants apply lessons learned in flight at their workplace or personal circumstances,” Regev went on to say.
The program offers five courses that meet weekly for five two-hour sessions. During each lesson, participants will be briefed before embarking on a mission.
During the simulation, participants will fly, working together to complete their mission with an IAF pilot acting as a navigator. After the simulated flight, participants will go through a debriefing, learning how to recognize and correct mistakes that took place during the flight simulation. 
“We found the course to be a tremendous experience for our employees,” said a participant. “The lessons and methodologies that originated in the Israeli Air Force are being adapted toward developing individual excellence, personal leadership skills, and self-improvement,” she went on to say.


Tags IAF IDF education
