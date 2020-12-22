The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli chief rabbi gives his blessing to Jewish institutions in UAE

Before the accords with the UAE and other Arab countries that followed suit, including Sudan and Morocco, Israel had formal relations in the region only with Egypt and Jordan.

By ASMA ALI ZAIN/JTA  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 02:25
Israeli Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, center, writes part of a Torah scroll at the Jewish community center in Dubai, Dec. 19, 2020. At left is the center's leader, Rabbi Levi Duchman. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE DUBAI JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)
Israeli Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, center, writes part of a Torah scroll at the Jewish community center in Dubai, Dec. 19, 2020. At left is the center's leader, Rabbi Levi Duchman.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE DUBAI JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)
As part of a historic trip through the United Arab Emirates, the chief Sephardic rabbi of Israel gave his Orthodox certification to the Jewish community center here, a fledgling synagogue in Abu Dhabi and other Jewish institutions, helping to mark a new era of religious Jewish life in the country that recently struck a normalization agreement with Israel.
In a symbolic gesture, Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef helped the Dubai center start writing a Torah scroll on Saturday night following the Sabbath and invested Rabbi Levi Duchman as the community’s leader.
“The survival of a Jewish community depends on its adherence to Torah values and Torah learning,” Yosef told the approximately 80 community members in attendance.
Referring to Duchman, he said, “The Jewish community in the Emirates is fortunate to have a rabbi that not only teaches Torah, but is working to grow the community and its institutions.”
The ceremony included special prayers in Hebrew, English and Arabic, while Yosef also expressed his appreciation for the UAE government. The Emirates, a collection of seven oil-rich cities in the Persian Gulf, had not diplomatically recognized Israel as a state before August, when the two nations signed an accord opening up formal relations, trade and tourism. Since then, over 50,000 Israelis have traveled to the country.
Before the accords with the UAE and other Arab countries that followed suit, including Sudan and Morocco, Israel had formal relations in the region only with Egypt and Jordan.
“Dubai has already seen a wave of Israelis visiting since the Abraham Accords, and this is just the beginning of the potential for tourism and cooperation between Israel and the Emirates,” said Solly Wolf, the president of the Dubai center.
At the ceremony on Saturday, Yosef also gave his certification to the Beit Tefillah Synagogue in the capital city of Abu Dhabi, which had its license approved in September and is searching for a suitable location to open.
“We are now entering a new stage of planning and growth, not only for the resident community, but also for the many Israelis who come to visit,” said Daniel Seal, a spokesman for the Abu Dhabi community and Beit Tefillah board member. “It’s an exciting time for the community, and I look forward to working with Rabbi Duchman on the many projects we have planned.”
Duchman, who has been in the UAE for six years, said, “We have been waiting for this occasion for years to be able to sit as a community and get recognition.” Addressing the gathering, the rabbi said that he and others were working on building the Jewish community in all seven Emirates.
Seal estimated that about 2,000 Jews live in the UAE. 
“We do not have an exact number because they have never been counted,” he said.
For Andreas Gulya, a German Jew who has been living in the UAE for 10 years, it’s time to come out of the shadows. 
“The entire turn of events has left me speechless,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Attending the ceremony with his three children, Gulya, an investment banker, said he learned of the Abraham Accords through the media. 
“Until a few months ago I dared not tell anyone here that I am a Jew,” he said, “but things have changed for the good now.”
The UAE has been more than home for Gulya since he met his Ethiopian wife here. 
“She is ready to convert to the Jewish faith, and I’ve already had a word with Rabbi Duchman in this regard,” Gulya said.
During his four-day visit to the UAE, the chief rabbi also approved the nation’s first Jewish school, which is being called “Mini Miracles,” and viewed the plans and proposed site for the community’s new mikvah in Dubai.
“We have 20 students waiting to be enrolled in the kindergarten, which will open for registrations from Jan. 3,” Seal said.
Concluding his visit on Sunday, Yosef traveled to Abu Dhabi to meet with senior UAE government officials to discuss ways to continue to promote mutual understanding between Jews and Muslims across the region.
For Seal and others, it was a hopeful trip that could lead to more.
“While geographically speaking, the Middle East, and historic Arabia, was home to the Sephardic Jewish community, today there is much greater integration between the two communities around the world,” Seal said. “As such, it was perhaps logical Chief Rabbi Yosef was first to visit, but of course, we look forward to welcoming the Ashkenazi chief rabbi, too.”


Tags chief rabbi UAE Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by