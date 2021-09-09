The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli cleantech to grow internationally in new gov't initiative

The Ministry of Economy launched an initiative that will assist hi-tech Israeli waste-reduction and recycling companies by connecting them to growing international demand for green technologies.

By ELIAV BREUER  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 13:58
Processed and treated raw trash is shredded and ready to be transformed into UBQ material. (photo credit: RAYMOND CRYSTAL/THE MEDIA LINE)
Processed and treated raw trash is shredded and ready to be transformed into UBQ material.
(photo credit: RAYMOND CRYSTAL/THE MEDIA LINE)
The Ministry of Economy launched an initiative that will assist Israeli recycling companies by connecting them to the growing international market.
In recent years, the ministry's economy attachés around the world have been receiving an increasing number of requests from international bodies to create easier access to Israeli "cleantech" companies that provide advanced technological recycling solutions.
The bodies include international corporations, governmental bodies, academic institutions and other international organizations.
The ministry responded by launching its initiative to create an easily accessible database of Israeli companies and then market it to the interested international bodies.
The ministry's International Trade branch and Industry branch first sent out a Call for Proposal to join the initiative.
OUR LAND that we claim to love is dirty and polluted and overflowing with sewage and waste instead of milk and honey.OUR LAND that we claim to love is dirty and polluted and overflowing with sewage and waste instead of milk and honey. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)OUR LAND that we claim to love is dirty and polluted and overflowing with sewage and waste instead of milk and honey.OUR LAND that we claim to love is dirty and polluted and overflowing with sewage and waste instead of milk and honey. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The document called upon any companies with a "physical product, technological product or advanced export-ready prototype in the field of industrial by-products and waste recycling" to join the initiative by providing information that is geared towards international audiences on their current and future products.
The Call for Proposal promised that the companies that join will enjoy new international business opportunities.
The companies will then be mapped out and will be added into a well-advertised, branded and detailed database that will serve the Ministry of Economics' international attachés in 54 different commercial centers around the world, with the goal of pairing the Israeli solutions to potential global customers and investors. 
"The Israeli cleantech and recycling industry can and needs to position itself at the global forefront of the 'waste challenge' - an environmental, economic and technological challenge - and in doing so assist the growth of Israel's economy while creating green jobs and enlarging productivity," said Oz Katz, head of the Ministry of Economy's Industry branch.
"The requests from the economic attachés all over the world have clearly emphasized the level of demand for solutions such as these, some of which already exist in Israel, and we are searching for additional solutions in order to help this industry grow," he added.
The move came as part of Israel's National Circular Economics Program, which aims to enable economic growth while at the same time eliminating waste and its ensuing damages to the environment. According to World Bank data, humans create 3.4 billion tons of waste every year and is expected to raise that number by 70% by 2025 and cause significant environmental harm. 
In order to cut back on waste pollution, many countries - including Britain, the US, China, South Korea as well as the EU - have legislated measurable recycling goals for the coming decade, such as the US's plan to raise recycling rates to 50% of all materials by 2030.
In order to reach these goals, governments are attempting to move from linear business models to circular ones, whereby waste is reused and raw materials and renewable energy are utilized as much as possible. These governments are searching for groundbreaking products and technologies in order to improve the process, and the Ministry of Economy's new initiative hopes to link supply to demand for everyone's benefit, including the environment.


Tags environment hi-tech recycling
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Paralympic champions are Israel's unsung heroes

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Barbara Sofer

Kids say the darndest and sweetest things about Israel

 By BARBARA SOFER
Brian Blum

Biking through Jerusalem: Easy rentals and fun for the family

 By BRIAN BLUM
Emily Schrader

Did we learn from the lessons of 9/11? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Repentance – on all fronts – requires self-criticism too - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by