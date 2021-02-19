Israeli cycling team to compete in UAE Tour on Sunday

Israeli cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) will compete at the UAE Tour on Sunday, the team announced on Friday. This will be the first time Chris Froome competes in the team and fans will be able to see him, as well as Israeli champion Omer Goldstein, ride in the event. Froome is one of the best cyclists of this decade and has won numerous awards, including winning the Tour de France four times.
“It will be my first race with Israel Start-Up Nation,” Froome said, “and the start of a new and exciting adventure for me.”
Co-owner of the Israeli cycling team Sylvan Adams said racing in the Gulf kingdom is a “building block” to “very warm relations.” He added that he is “happy to be back,” having visited the country in 2020 for the first UAE Tour.
“I’m looking forward to continuing the progress I made last season,” Goldstein said, “and show the team that I can help as we are stepping up.”
Co-owned by Adams and Ronald S. Baron, ISN was formed in 2015. Three years later, Adams was able to bring the Giro d'Italia to Israel for the first time.
