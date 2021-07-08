Israeli delegation wins Olympic medals in computer science competition

Four Israeli students won Olympic medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) held virtually in Singapore last month.The IOI, hosted virtually by the National University of Singapore School of Computing, is an international science olympiad held annually. 351 students from 88 countries competed at this year's event.Israel's computer science delegation consisted of four students, with all of them winning Olympics medals at the event. Yanir Edri and Gonen Gazit won silver medals, while Yoav Katz and Lior Yehezkeli won bronze medals.The competition spanned over two days and included complex tasks which the students had to solve using codes and algorithms. All tasks had to be completed in under five hours.The delegation was trained by a coaching staff headed by Dr. Avshalom Elmalech at Bar-Ilan University.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"I would like to congratulate our dear students on winning international Olympic medals. This achievement is down to their hard work and perseverance," said Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton."The students' impressive achievements in informatics places Israel at the forefront of countries making breakthroughs in this field," She added.This year marked Israel's 25th consecutive participation in the IOI, competing every year since 1996. The delegation matched a record of four Olympic medals in the competition.