Israeli economy will meet international standards - Liberman

The Finance Minister announced on Tuesday that Israel will join the OECD's digital taxation policy along with 138 other countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2021 11:27
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman met with department officials to discuss Israel's accession to the OECD Digital Economy Taxation Outline, June 22, 2021. (photo credit: SPOKESPERSON OF THE FINANCE MINISTER)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman met with department officials to discuss Israel's accession to the OECD Digital Economy Taxation Outline, June 22, 2021.
(photo credit: SPOKESPERSON OF THE FINANCE MINISTER)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced on Tuesday morning that he had approved Israel's accession to the OECD Digital Economy Taxation Outline in cooperation with the G20.
The G20 is the forum for international economic cooperation and it is currently chaired by Italy for the duration of 2021.
The proposed OECD program for the taxation of the digital economy is split into two levels.
The first deals with the taxation of profits of international corporations by the countries whose residents they provide services or products to. This applies even to companies without a physical presence in the countries they operate in. 
The outline that is set to be approved by the OECD committee on June 30th will be beneficial to Israel and has undergone significant changes since the initial outline was proposed.
The second tier seeks to prevent tax planning aimed at eroding the tax base or shifting profits to tax havens of multinational corporations, putting an end to the "race to the bottom" phenomenon of tax rates. 
According to the outline, a minimum tax rate will apply that will apply to the companies in these specific corporations. The G7 group announced earlier this month that group members had agreed that this minimum tax rate would be at least 15%.
This decision is expected to only be applicable for multinational companies with a total annual turnover of €750 million.
Ministers from 139 participating countries are expected to approve this proposal by the end of June.
"The economy is becoming more and more global and we are required to take policy steps in cooperation with other countries," said Liberman in his statement about the decision. "The Finance Ministry will work to ensure that the Israeli economy meets international standards in various fields including taxation and the environment, such as carbon tax."


