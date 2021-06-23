Israeli Embassy in Japan participates in torch race before Olympics

A representative of Israel's Embassy in Japan participated in the traditional torch race on Tuesday that arrived in the city of Watari, Miyagi Prefecture, in light of the upcoming summer Olympics in Tokyo, a press release from the embassy said.

Barak Shain, a spokesman for the embassy, took part in the torch race in Watari, which will serve as the host city for the Israeli Olympic delegation . The city was decorated with Israeli flags and posters to celebrate the athletes.

The Israeli connection to Watari stems from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit the city, in which Israel was the first country to send medical aid, in addition to the embassy working with the local community center in leadership programs.

Since Watari has been the host city of Israelis and due to the connection, the city hall has hoisted an Israeli flag.

Regarding his participation, Shain said that "The support we had during the race reflects the great appreciation of the locals in Japan towards Israel, as well as the closer relations between the two countries. We wish success to the Israeli athletes in the various competitions."

