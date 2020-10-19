Israeli embassy provides humanitarian aid to isolated Panama residents

The Israeli Embassy to Panama coordinated with the country's Ministry of Youth, Women, Children, and Family Affairs and the National Aeronaval Service to provide hundreds of packages of food to isolated communities in Panama.
The aid was provided to the Ngäbe-Buglé tribe located on the border with Costa Rica. The coordination with the National Aeronaval Service allowed the aid to get to hard-to-reach mountainous areas.
"In this unique operation, a historic debt was repaid that the State of Israel owed to the Panamanian people, when Air Panama planes brought weapons and ammunition to the IDF during the War of Independence and then became the Air Force's first transport planes," said Israeli Ambassador Reda Mansour.cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
Israel es contigo en todo Panama todo tiempo— Dr. Reda Mansour - ד"ר רדא מנצור (@RedaMansour) October 18, 2020
Familias de la comunidad de Altos de Batata, Llano Amador, Piedra Fogón, Comarca Ngäbe Buglé recibieron las donaciones de bolsas de comida entregadas por @IsraelinPanama a través de nuestros amigos de @SENANPanama pic.twitter.com/Hd7mWJt1ku
Last year, Panama and Israel signed a free trade agreement and Israel is currently exploring options for an agricultural excellence center and technology park in Panama.