Israeli envoy to Azerbaijan slams Armenian violence, threats on civilians

"It is unacceptable to use violence and threats against civilians," Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, said on Saturday, referring to recently reported actions of the Armenian military, Azeri news agency Trend reported.Speaking with Azeri presidential administration officials regarding the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan and Armenia in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, Deek was told about the Armenian military provocations. These included targeted rocket and artillery strikes on unoccupied cities in Azerbaijan, and atrocities carried out against the local civilian population. "We strongly condemn the targeting of civilians. We are deeply moved by the recent events in Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar and other cities and regions of Azerbaijan, when civilians, including children, were injured and killed as a result of intense missile and heavy artillery attacks. In connection with the tragedy, I express my deepest condolences and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Deek said, Trend reported.The ambassador noted that Israel stands in solidarity with their Azeri allies, and offered to provide humanitarian aid to the country.The ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which first sparked on September 27, is the worst since Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces went to war in the 1990s over Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. Both sides have accused one another of violating ceasefire agreements and using provocative military actions, targeting civilians and infrastructure.The two countries agreed to a new ceasefire Saturday night, but tensions remain high.Reuters contributed to this report.