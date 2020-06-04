An Israeli former athletics champion is currently undergoing a police investigation for allegedly running human trafficking network, N12 reported. Police requested on Thursday to extend her arrest by 12 days. The woman and her husband, who was also apprehended, are suspected of employing women in a variety of locations in Ramamt Gan, Petah Tikva, Ra'anana and Giv'atayim in locations that served as underground brothels. The woman, her husband and eight other people were arrested on Sunday and are allegedly operating a complex network that lured women into the country by advertising in the Russian language media that a well-paid position is available for “masseurs.”The judge hearing the case said that the evidence points to the woman as “leading the hierarchy” of the operations and said that, at this point, she won’t comment on the “deplorable exploitation of weak woman who travel many miles to work in the sex industry here.”In 2019, Israel was estimated to have 14,000 sex-workers, 3,000 of them underage.