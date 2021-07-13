Israeli girl treated for snakebite at hospital in central Israel

Kaplan Medical treated the child for a snakebite after the young girl was bitten at a playground earlier in the day.

"Yesterday evening she was with friends at a playground, and was bitten by a snake," her father said. "As soon as I received the message I went to take her to the emergency room urgently.

"We called from the road to consult a doctor, who explained to us not to try," to treat the medical emergency on their own, adding that it "should be sorted as soon as possible."

Dr. Amit Ringel, a pediatrician in the Pediatrics Division at Kaplan Medical Center said that the girl arrived at the medical center, suffering from vomiting and abdominal pain.

"She has swelling in the area of ​​the hit. She is in a light condition and is expected to be released soon," he added.