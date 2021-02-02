Snake bites 16-year-old in central Israel

A 16-year-old was brought into Meir Medical Center after being bit by a snake in Beit Yoshua, located in central Israel. The boy arrived at the hospital suffering from various effects from the snake bite, including vomiting, stomach aches, nausea, an accelerated pulse, and paleness, according to Dr. Ehud Rosenblum. The boy received treatment which included oxygen and liquids, as well as remedies to ease the pain.Most importantly, according to Meir Medical Center, he was treated with anti-venom used against the Daboia Palaestinae snake. The teenager stabilized shortly after."While snake bites are not as common during the winter months, they could still happen," Said Dr. Ehud Rosenblum. "That's why it is still important from walking through tangled greenery and instead walk on marked paths as much as possible."
