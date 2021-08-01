Israeli high schoolers rake in medals in Physics Olympics

The champions of this year’s Olympiad were Dolev Ronen, Lior Bar Hillel, Sean Tcherniaev and Tamir Shpiro, who all won a silver medal, and Reut Shifra Goldberg with bronze.

The competition celebrates the significance of physics and aims to encourage the study of science and technology among high school students across the world.Each country sends a delegation of five students who train for the competition in advance. In Israel, the team prepares at the Jusidman Science Center for Youth at Ben Gurion University, led by Professor Oleg Krichevsky and Dr. Itamar Hason.“The medals the team achieved are equal in their national value to the medals being won by out best athletes in the Olympics in Japan,” said Ben Gurion University President Professor Daniel Haimovich. "These teens who roamed the campus with a thirst for knowledge and curiosity for scientific understanding, are undoubtedly the promise for the future of research and development in Israel”.The Physics Olympiad began in 1967, following the success of the International Mathematics Olympiad, at first with only five participating countries. Now, students from all over the world gather for eight days that consist of contests, exams, lectures, games and projects. The medals are awarded according to the results on the theoretical and experimental exams.