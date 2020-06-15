Israeli man indicted for extorting Real Madrid player, youth athletes

Jerusalem District Court indicted Kirshenbaum after he allegedly created a fictional woman's Facebook profile and contacted professional players on soccer teams around Europe in a bid to get nude photos for use in blackmail or extortion.

Kirshenbaum later created a fake Facebook account impersonating the Real Madrid player, threatening to expose the player's nude photos, as a means for contacting minor players throughout Europe with the hope of getting pictures of the young athletes.

In one case, Kirshenbaum allegedly contacted minor players of a youth soccer team in Maribor, Slovenia, telling them that they needed to send him photos of themselves in their underwear in order to be physiologically 'assessed' by team experts and physicians.

Kirshenbaum has since been charged with felony extortion, sex offenses with a minor under the age of 16, impersonation, violation of privacy, false information on a computer and felony hacking.