Israeli medical cannabis provider slated to export two tons to Australia

Seach has already begun exporting certain strains to its Australian customer Cannatrek, most recently shipping out 120kg of its "Black" and "Kush-Dan" varieties.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 17, 2021 20:38
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Israeli cannabis producer Seach Medical Group closed an agreement to export two tons of medical marijuana to Australia by the end of 2022, the company announced in a statement.
Seach has already begun exporting certain strains to its Australian customer Cannatrek, most recently shipping out 120kg of its "Black" and "Kush-Dan" varieties.
Cannatrek specializes in cannabis research, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution across Australia, and works to connect Australians with medical cannabis solutions through its digital platform.
A product display for Australia-based Cannatrek, who will use and market Israeli medical cannabis provider Seach's products in the Australian market. (Seach Medical Group)A product display for Australia-based Cannatrek, who will use and market Israeli medical cannabis provider Seach's products in the Australian market. (Seach Medical Group)
In the coming weeks, Seach is expected to receive permits to send out an addition 180kg of these varieties, including its "Azure" strain.
"We are proud to be at the forefront of exports from Israel for quality and in demand products," said Co-founder & CEO of Seach Medical Cannabis Group Yogev Sarid. "In the coming days, we hope to complete a total export of 300kg to the Australian market from the beginning of the year.
"We believe that signing the agreement will allow us to further increase our strength in the Australian market while working to increase the volume of exports," he added. "In parallel with our success in Australia, we are working to establish our strength in Europe, with collaborations and the establishment of an advanced operational infrastructure in Greece."
The agreement was signed under the assessment that the exports to Australia will increase overtime, as Cannatrek requires products from a manufacturer with extensive experience and quality products, Seach said.
Under the agreement, Seach will also be the sole supplier of medical marijuana to Cannatrek from Israel.
In order to meet the EU's Good manufacturing practice requirements, Seach partners with Panaxia to manufacture the cannabis products being sent to Australia. From there, Seach has also exported cannabis oils to Germany as well as Cyprus, in accordance with the European market standards.
"We recognize that there is a growing demand in Australia for Seach's quality cannabis products, especially the "Black" and "Kush-Dan  varieties," and are working to ensure continued supply and therapeutic continuity to our patients," said founder and CEO of Cannatrek Tommy Huppert.
"We witnessed the success of Seach's products in Israel and the first shipment gave us confidence in the company," he added. "It also led to the signing of the framework agreement on a significant scale, which I believe will be the beginning of further agreements in the future."


