Israeli missile strikes target at sea from 248 miles

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) released a video on Tuesday unveiling a new ballistic anti-ship missile that can strike a target at both close and long range.
IAI announced on Twitter that it had successfully tested its new precision-guided tactical missile, which is able to hit a target at ranges of both 399 km (248 miles) and 90 km (56 miles). The Long Range Artillery Weapon System (LORA) is a land-to-sea weapon system meant to respond to a ballistic assault with a precision strike within 30 feet of the target. The missile in the Tuesday experiment was launched from sea.IAI has successfully completed an operational dual firing trial with the LORA (Long-Range Artillery Weapon System). https://t.co/SbGS0UzPFc pic.twitter.com/NyrDYU3Tv3— Israel Aerospace Industries (@ILAerospaceIAI) June 2, 2020