Israeli NGO asked by UNICEF to help children with disabilities in Georgia

Israeli organization, Beit Issie Shapiro, at the forefront of treatments for children with disabilities, was chosen by the Georgian branch of UNICEF to help develop teleservices, services broadcasted through communication devices, for Georgian children and their families.In this challenging coronavirus time, social services such as early intervention, day care and home-based care, have been interrupted since the beginning of March 2020, leaving millions of people with disabilities helpless around the world. In partnership with McLain Association for Children (MAC) in Georgia, a global organization for children with disabilities, UNICEF Georgia decided to call on the Israeli organization Beit Issie Shapiro to help them develop a more adaptable teleservice tool allowing people with disabilities to be provided social services during this challenging time. Due to the difficult work environment created by the coronavirus pandemic these last months, Beit Issie Shapiro had to upgrade its teleservices sharing knowledge and training disabilities professionals through international webinars attended by more than 2,200 participants from 30 countries around the world.The Israeli Embassy in Georgia and MASHAV, the Israel's International Development Cooperation Agency, supported the project. "As a father of a child with special needs, I am especially aware and attentive to the difficulties children in the special education system experienced during COVID-19," declared Ran Gidor, Israel's Ambassador to Georgia. "I am proud that Beit Issie Shapiro, one of leaders in the field across the globe, was chosen by UNICEF to serve as advisors to lead this important project forward," continued Gidor. "The Embassy of Israel and MASHAV's sponsorship of this project attests to its importance and the centrality of Beit Issie Shapiro in the field of disabilities for their cooperation with foreign governments and international organizations."