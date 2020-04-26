The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Police purchases one million protective masks for public

Anyone police finds without a mask will be fined and then receive a mask, flyer and sticker.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 26, 2020 15:03
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israel Police purchased approximately one million protective masks to distribute to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. They will be distributed in the coming days as part of the explanatory activities to prevent the spread of the virus by the police.
Masks will be distributed on the street along with informative flyers, as well as stickers with the slogan, "Protect your life for a secure future."
From Monday and on, restrictions regarding the wearing of medical masks due to the novel COVID-19 will become more strict as the business restrictions loosen and people are starting to go out onto the streets again. Anyone found outside their home without a protective mask will be fined NIS 200 on the spot, even if it is the first time.
As such, now that the police are receiving the new masks, anyone they find without a mask will be fined and then receive the mask, flyer and sticker.
In addition, anyone running or owning a business that is open to the public and does not comply with government restrictions will be fined NIS 1,000.
"It is important to remember that adhering to the rules is important and crucial to prevent the spread of the virus, and the mask is an important means so as to prevent the infection of the illness, whether it be the infection of the wearer of the mask or the people around them," the police said in a statement.


