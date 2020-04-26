Israel Police purchases one million protective masks for public

Israel Police purchased approximately one million protective masks to distribute to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. They will be distributed in the coming days as part of the explanatory activities to prevent the spread of the virus by the police.Masks will be distributed on the street along with informative flyers, as well as stickers with the slogan, "Protect your life for a secure future." From Monday and on, restrictions regarding the wearing of medical masks due to the novel COVID-19 will become more strict as the business restrictions loosen and people are starting to go out onto the streets again. Anyone found outside their home without a protective mask will be fined NIS 200 on the spot, even if it is the first time.As such, now that the police are receiving the new masks, anyone they find without a mask will be fined and then receive the mask, flyer and sticker.In addition, anyone running or owning a business that is open to the public and does not comply with government restrictions will be fined NIS 1,000."It is important to remember that adhering to the rules is important and crucial to prevent the spread of the virus, and the mask is an important means so as to prevent the infection of the illness, whether it be the infection of the wearer of the mask or the people around them," the police said in a statement.