The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli Police: We do not have a George Floyd procedure

The police responded to a wave of online posts alleging US law enforcement is also trained by Israeli police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2020 03:44
On May 26, 2020, people protested against police violence after the death of George Floyd. Focus on one protester with a "Justice for George" sign. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
On May 26, 2020, people protested against police violence after the death of George Floyd. Focus on one protester with a "Justice for George" sign.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Police Spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld tweeted on Tuesday that there is “no procedure that allows an Israel police dept to carry out an arrest by placing a knee on the neck of a suspect.” While the tweet did not mention the late George Floyd by name, it is believed the tweet was in response to growing social media theories that US police officers are partly trained by Israeli security forces. This theory alleges that police brutality in the US is connected to the methods Israeli security forces employ in Israel.  
Floyd, an African-American man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis when the officer kneeled on his neck while ignoring Floyd’s plea “I can’t breathe”. Floyd died and the video depicting his death went viral, sparked protests across the US and around the world, making his last words a slogan shouted by thousands.  

As riots intensify, some online users began to tie the tragedy to the Jewish state. Art depicting Floyd as a Palestinian was shared online, offering the idea that the African-American situation in the US is allegedly like that of Palestinians in Israel. Other theories alleged that one reason US security forces can be so brutal is that they are allegedly trained in Israeli methods of keeping the peace.  
Such posts had often been slammed by Jewish-American and Israeli social media users who point out that the militarization of US police had been taking place for years and has very little to do with Israel and much more to do with various internal US issues, such as privatizing prisons, the three strikes and you're out law and the availability of firearms in the US (Israeli law is not so liberal with gun ownership rights).  

In Minneapolis the city reported it means to shut down its police department as it is now and discuss other means to protect the public. In NYC, some police officers knelt with the protesters to express solidarity, while in Seattle a white protester who attempted to ram protesters and shot a protester in the arm was arrested by police.  

The massive riots caused alarm among many Americans with allegedly more than half of the country in support of using the armed forces to restore order to cities. When an opinion supporting this point of view was printed in the New York Times a large outcry led to the Times' opinion editor resignation within 24 hours.  

The protests are not limited to the US alone, with protests held in Europe as well in solidarity with people of color and other minorities who face police brutality and in the UK a monument honoring a man who was a slave trader was destroyed by an angry crowd.   
       


Tags police violence George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by