Israeli project to bring LGBTQ conversation to global Jewish community

An unprecedented project that aims to bring LGBTQ pride to global Jewish communities and start conversations about the topic will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic."Bringing Pride to the Living Room" aims to promote understanding and constructive dialogue between the Global Jewish LGBTQ community and the diaspora, in communities from Europe, the United States and Australia. Equality in Israel, created in cooperation with the Genesis Prize Foundation and “MATAN – Investing in The Community," in which digital gatherings will be held among hundreds of houses around the world. “The shooting attack at the Tel Aviv Gay Center in 2009, along with the horrific murder at Jerusalem Pride Parade 2014, both remind us that we must stand up together against hate and create dialogue that brings us all closer to each other. Starting August 3rd up until the 7th - the global Jewish LGBTQ community will stand together and tell our stories, knowing that personal contact is the best way to tear down barriers and create solidarity," CEO of “The Aguda” Ohad Hizki.During these gatherings, LGBTQ speakers, including rabbis, leaders and activists of Jewish LGBTQ organizations, LGBTQ activists and influencers will share their personal story, create dialogue and lead discussions with their audience. These speakers will share their personal story, create dialogue and lead discussions with their global audiences. “I’ve known for a long time that choosing between being Jewish and being gay is an absurd, false choice. I'm a better Jew for being gay, and a more grounded gay man for being Jewish," said one of the speakers, Rabbi Joel Alter of Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid in Milwaukee.Another speaker, Yuval David, from New York, said that the project "brings pride directly to people in a personal way. In this challenging time, I join with the Aguda in sharing and expressing pride, with the goal of supporting, motivating, and inspiring others to be proud of themselves, their families, friends, and communities.""Times of strife require times of unity to guide us to a better place," he added "We are stronger when we each express our truest selves. And, we are stronger when united together.”The project is being run by “The Aguda," The Association for LGBTQ