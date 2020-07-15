The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli project to bring LGBTQ conversation to global Jewish community

Times of strife require times of unity to guide us to a better place. We are stronger when we each express our truest selves. And, we are stronger when united together.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2020 23:08
Israel Pride Parade (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN / GPO)
Israel Pride Parade
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN / GPO)
An unprecedented project that aims to bring LGBTQ pride to global Jewish communities and start conversations about the topic will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Bringing Pride to the Living Room" aims to promote understanding and constructive dialogue between the Global Jewish LGBTQ community and the diaspora, in communities from Europe, the United States and Australia.
The project is being run by “The Aguda," The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel, created in cooperation with the Genesis Prize Foundation and “MATAN – Investing in The Community," in which digital gatherings will be held among hundreds of houses around the world.
“The shooting attack at the Tel Aviv Gay Center in 2009, along with the horrific murder at Jerusalem Pride Parade 2014, both remind us that we must stand up together against hate and create dialogue that brings us all closer to each other. Starting August 3rd up until the 7th - the global Jewish LGBTQ community will stand together and tell our stories, knowing that personal contact is the best way to tear down barriers and create solidarity," CEO of “The Aguda” Ohad Hizki.
During these gatherings, LGBTQ speakers, including rabbis, leaders and activists of Jewish LGBTQ organizations, LGBTQ activists and influencers will share their personal story, create dialogue and lead discussions with their audience.
These speakers will share their personal story, create dialogue and lead discussions with their global audiences.
 “I’ve known for a long time that choosing between being Jewish and being gay is an absurd, false choice. I'm a better Jew for being gay, and a more grounded gay man for being Jewish," said one of the speakers, Rabbi Joel Alter of Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid in Milwaukee.
Another speaker, Yuval David, from New York, said that the project "brings pride directly to people in a personal way. In this challenging time, I join with the Aguda in sharing and expressing pride, with the goal of supporting, motivating, and inspiring others to be proud of themselves, their families, friends, and communities."
"Times of strife require times of unity to guide us to a better place," he added "We are stronger when we each express our truest selves. And, we are stronger when united together.”


Tags Gay Pride LGBT Coronavirus COVID-19 LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by