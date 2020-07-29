The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli researchers correlate antioxidant rich foods with colon cancer

What drove the researchers to their focus, was the peculiar fact that only 2% of cancers take root in the small intestines, while 98% of cancers running along the digestive path occur in the colon.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JULY 29, 2020 18:07
Antioxidant smoothie (photo credit: VERA BELLO)
Antioxidant smoothie
(photo credit: VERA BELLO)
Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found that the production of high levels of metabolites in the gut microbiome – which can be correlated with the consumption of certain bacteria found in antioxidant rich foods such as black tea and hot cocoa – can be linked to the development of certain types cancer, the university announced on Wednesday.
While the Hebrew University notes that cancer mutations are "not necessarily bad actors, in and of themselves," they explain that these types of diets create gut floras that act as hospitable environments for mutated genes and more specifically the development of colorectal (colon) cancer.
What drove the researchers to their focus - correlating gut microbiomes to cancerous mutations – was the peculiar fact that only 2% of cancers take root in the small intestines, while 98% of cancers running along the digestive path occur in the colon.
More notably affirming their journey down the rabbit hole, the researchers explained that while small intestines hold a low level of gut bacteria, the colon holds a significantly higher level of said bacteria - the major difference between the two organs.
“Scientists are beginning to pay more and more attention to the role gut microbiomes play in our health: both their positive effects and, in this case, their sometimes pernicious role in aiding and abetting disease,” explained Prof. Yinon Ben-Neriah at Hebrew University’s Lautenberg Center for Immunology and Cancer Research, who led the research team.
To test their assumptions on gut flora's role, the research team introduced mutated p53 proteins – formulated as "cancer-driving" proteins – into the guts of field mice.
P53 proteins, found in every cell, works as a barrier for the cell while suppressing genetic mutations. When the p53 protein is damaged, however, it no longer works as a backstop protecting the cell – in turn driving cancer development.
What they found is that along the protein's path down the digestive track, when reaching the small intestines the organ will turn the mutated proteins back into stronger normal proteins which effectively turn them into "super-suppressors," more efficacious in protecting the cell than the original.
In contrast, when this same mutated protein is introduced into the colon it maintains its cancerous structure, promoting the spread and growth of mutated genes.
“We were riveted by what we saw,” said Ben-Neriah. “The gut bacteria had a Jekyll and Hyde effect on the mutated p53 proteins. In the small bowel they totally switched course and attacked the cancerous cells, whereas in the colon they promoted the cancerous growth.” 
To further their theorized notion, the researchers administered antibiotics to kill of gut flora in the colon before introducing the cancerous p53 protein into the gut. What they found is that without the presence of the flora, the mutated p53 was unable "to go on its cancer spree."
“Scientifically speaking, this is new territory. We were astonished to see the extent to which microbiomes affect cancer mutations – in some cases, entirely changing their nature,” concluded Ben-Neriah. "Looking towards the future, those at high-risk of colorectal cancer may want to screen their gut-flora more frequently and think twice about the foods they digest, antioxidant and otherwise."
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the US, with an estimated 51,000 Americans dying from it each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Established risk factors for the disease include a personal or family history of colorectal cancer, irritable bowel disease, certain syndromes that cause colon polyps, type 2 diabetes, obesity, heavy drinking, smoking and being over the age of 50, according to the American Cancer Society.
Symptoms of advanced colon cancer typically include diarrhea or looser stools, unintentional rapid weight loss, abdominal pain, anemia and rectal bleeding.
To screen for colorectal cancer, experts advise that anyone over 50 should receive an annual test to detect blood in the stool and a colonoscopy every 10 years. Those with family histories of colon cancer should be tested more frequently and at a younger age.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Hebrew University cancer research colon cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by