The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli scientists find way to image 3D processes inside living cells

The researchers believe this new development will lead to scientific breakthroughs and applications in biological and biotechnological research, medical diagnostics and new treatments.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2020 04:15
Asst. Prof. Yoav Shechtman of Technion Faculty of Biomedical Engineering. (photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Asst. Prof. Yoav Shechtman of Technion Faculty of Biomedical Engineering.
(photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Scientists at the Technion, Israel's Institute of Technology, have developed a new method for 3D imaging of nanometric processes inside living cells while they are moving, which will increase ease in assessing population attributes, diagnosing medical conditions, and testing new drugs, according to a press release from the university. 
Asst. Prof. Yoav Shechtman of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, who headed the research project, re-engineered an existing imagining machine of high value, creating a new machine that produces 3D images of 1,000 cells per minute. The research was also led by postdoctoral researcher Dr. Lucien E. Weiss, with the team publishing their results in the academic journal Nature Nanotechnology.
“Our goal is to enable 3D imaging within live cells under conditions that resemble their natural environment. No less important, we aim to do so at high throughput rates. It’s a huge challenge, since 3D microscopy usually requires extensive amounts of time and some sort of scanning. Here we use single images while the cells are flowing,” said Asst. Prof. Shechtman.
“This success can have important applications in basic science, such as understanding DNA’s 3D structure in a living cell, and also in the field of nanomedicine, meaning medical treatment based on engineered nanometric particles such as those created in Prof. Schroeder’s lab,” Shechtman noted. 
“For example, the new technology will enable us to measure the absorption rate of therapeutic particles in live cells, track their dispersal in the cell and monitor their effect on the cell. Today there are techniques for mapping and measuring cells, but those that provide high throughput only show a partial and 2D picture. Our technology combines the advantages of the various techniques and provides a 3D image at a high rate,” he explained. 
With the new system, experiments were carried out on DNA molecules of live yeast and white blood cells with engineered nanometric particles, in conjunction with  Prof. Avi Schroeder's lab of the Wolfson Faculty of Chemical Engineering.
“The sampling rate and number of cells sampled are very important in the biological context, since biology is typically ‘noisy’ and not precise, and in order to reach a conclusion it is necessary to have statistics for large quantities. In certain cases, due to low sampling rates, it is impossible to collect this type of statistical information. By the time you finish collecting the data, the interesting phenomenon has already changed. Therefore, it is important to use a technology that enables high rates of sampling,” Schectman continued. 
Discussing the mertis of previous imagining technology, Schechtman said that ImageStream ― the sophisticated imaging machine which was re-engineered ― is "an excellent tool, but until now, has only been used to record 2D images or projections of objects. For many applications, however, it is important to collect 3D data. For example, even if we just want to determine the distance between two particles, a 2D measurement is not sufficient, since the depth dimension also contributes to the distance.”
This led the researchers to find ways of moving to 3D imagining. 
“To that end we needed to ‘open the hood’ and assemble our unique optical system inside. Keep in mind that this is a machine that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, and we couldn’t take for granted that the Lokey Center’s Imaging Unit would agree, but from the moment that we opened up the machine and looked inside, it was obvious what we needed to do it (without causing damage),” said Shechtman.
The researchers believe this new development will lead to scientific breakthroughs and applications in biological and biotechnological research, medical diagnostics and new treatments. 


Tags medicine technion technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's largest-ever government: Over the top, excessive and indulgent By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shai Franklin For the United States and United Nations, two heads are better than one By SHAI FRANKLIN
Dvora Waysman In praise of Jerusalem By DVORA WAYSMAN
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 19 Iranians killed, 15 injured after Navy vessel hit by friendly fire
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by