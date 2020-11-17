The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli sentenced to 7 years in prison for selling equipment to Gaza

Michael Peretz, a resident of southern Israel, received millions of dollars for smuggling equipment believed to be used for rockets, missiles and other weapons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 13:48
A truck carrying cattle arrives at Kerem Shalom crossing after it was reopened by Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 21, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
A resident of southern Israel was sentenced to seven years in prison, a year and a half probation and a fine of NIS 200,000 on Tuesday for selling equipment to merchants in the Gaza Strip who work with Hamas, including pipes that are used for rockets, according to Channel 12.
The charges against Michael Peretz stated that he succeeded in supplying goods to Gazan merchants who worked directly with Hamas through the Kerem Shalom crossing, receiving millions of dollars in return.
The goods included pipes, fences, heavy tin plates, iron containers and more.
Peretz would write that the goods were intended for a company working in Gaza, in an attempt to hide from inspectors that the goods were going to a merchant banned by Israel.
The equipment provided by Peretz is believed to have been used to produce missiles, rockets, mortars and other weapons, according to Channel 12. He was caught after the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police succeeded in intercepting phone calls between him and two others involved in the crimes.
During interrogations, Peretz claimed that he had never smuggled and that "even for a million dollars I would not be willing to harm the security of the state," according to Channel 12. The interrogator responded, "right – even for less than that, you will be ready – and you know it well."
The smuggler was also hiding the income from tax authorities and was bankrupt at the time.
Peretz was convicted of crimes that "damaged the security of the state," as well as conspiracy to commit a crime, contacting a foreign agent, aggravated fraud, money laundering and tax offenses.
Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


