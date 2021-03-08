The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli society increasingly divided, view of haredim worsens - ADL

Most haredi respondents (54%) stated that haredim are the most discriminated against group in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 8, 2021 08:06
HAREDIM STAGE a fiery protest in Bnei Brak on Sunday. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
HAREDIM STAGE a fiery protest in Bnei Brak on Sunday.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli society is increasingly divided, with 81% of Israelis stating that they believe that their society is increasingly divided, a 12% increase since 2017, according to a new survey by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).
Some 21% of respondents stated that Ethiopians were the most discriminated against group in Israel (21%), followed by Arabs (19%) and LGBTQ+ people (16%), according to the survey. 
Most haredi respondents (54%) stated that haredim are the most discriminated against group in Israel. The survey also found that nearly half of the respondents in Israel had changed their views for the worse towards the haredi sector, in part due to perceptions of haredi society's response to coronavirus regulations. Only about 31% of respondents saw haredim as an "integral part" of Israeli society, a decline of 12% since 2019, before the pandemic began.
Controversy surrounded the haredi sector's response to coronavirus regulations as some schools and synagogues remained open despite closure orders and some haredi leaders did not support government regulations.
Most Arab respondents (64%) stated that Arabs are the most discriminated against group. Only 30% of respondents stated that they believe that Arabs are in "integral part" of Israeli society. Half of Israelis stated that they are unwilling to see a coalition based on a partnership with Arab parties and only 28% said that they were willing to see such a coalition to a large, or very large, extent.
Some 61% of Israelis believe that the IDF contributes most to unity in the country. According to the respondents, the division in the country is mostly caused by politics (90%), social media (84%), news media (84%) and the religious establishment (74%).
“At a time when Israeli society is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and faces political and social instability, there is an increasing sense among Israeli citizens that our society is more divided than ever before,” said Carole Nuriel, director of ADL’s Israel Office. “The increase in the negative sentiments toward various sectors in Israeli society, along with the unwillingness to unite forces between sectors – both politically and socially – should concern all those who value the health and cohesion of our democracy.”
The survey will be discussed at ADL's Israel Social Cohesion Summit this week, with speakers including Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Joint List head Ayman Odeh and Yamina leader Naftali Bennet, among other leaders and journalists.
"Now more than ever, it’s clear that Israeli leaders and nongovernmental organizations need to prioritize programs and policies that aid in the healing of society’s rifts. For the health and future of our democracy, we need to devote more attention to the values and visions that can help to unite our society," added Nuriel.


Tags adl Haredi haredim Arab Israeli anti-defamation league survey poll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Conversion challenge must be solved by Knesset - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by