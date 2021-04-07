The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli startup partners with US radiology practice to apply AI solutions

RP is one of the leading radiology practices in the United States while Aidoc is a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for medical imaging. RP's equity reportedly totals $4 billion itself.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2021 12:11
Aidoc's AI product is seen analyzing a CT scan. (photo credit: AIDOC)
Aidoc's AI product is seen analyzing a CT scan.
(photo credit: AIDOC)
US-based Radiology Partners (RP) will be teaming up with Israel-based Aidoc "to offer unparalleled AI capabilities to its hospitals and health systems and to accelerate the adoption of AI as the standard of care in radiology," the two announced in a statement.
RP is one of the leading radiology practices in the United States while Aidoc is a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for medical imaging. RP's equity reportedly totals $4 billion itself, before the addition of the strategic partnership.
“AI has the potential to unlock enormous value for the entire healthcare ecosystem, and I believe our partnership with Aidoc will turn out to be the tipping point for AI in radiology, a medical specialty that has systemic influence on the overall delivery of patient care,” said CEO and Chairman for RP Rich Whitney.
“RP radiologists interpret nearly one in 10 of all imaging studies conducted in the US, and we are fast approaching a world in which AI tools serve as critical skill multipliers for physicians, allowing step-function improvements in patient care and clinical outcomes, and reductions in overall healthcare costs,” Whitney added.
Aidoc's solutions could help expedite patient treatment while improving quality of care by flagging problem areas in real time. This leads to the reduction in a patient's stay within the emergency department, and in turn lower cost of care.
Aidoc has already applied its solutions within hundreds of offices and hospitals around the world, with an estimated increased turnover rate of 30% for patients.
“Health systems are coming to realize that they need an enterprise approach to AI and that it will become impossible to adopt fragmented, niche AI solutions for every subspecialty,” said CEO and Co-founder of Aidoc Elad Walach. “Over the past four years, we’ve developed the most comprehensive acute AI suite on the market.
"We doubled the number of products last year and will double the portfolio again this year," Walach added. "A partnership between the clear leader in imaging AI and the clear leader in radiology physician services will accelerate adoption and establish an exciting new standard of care in the radiology field."

The partnership will allow Aidoc to develop and refine tools used across 30 different states. It will be the largest collection of radiology data across the US.
“The adoption of AI promises to deliver better clinical outcomes and save lives," said RP’s Associate Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Artificial Intelligence Dr. Nina Kottler. And while we have deep experience with AI and integrated machine learning, we knew we needed an expert partner to propel our capabilities into the future.
“With a priority on enhancing patient care while improving the physician experience, Aidoc’s ability to demonstrate value in our complex and highly diverse population provided the confidence we needed to forge this alliance," Kotler continued. " I am confident our collaboration will further the transformation of radiology.”


Tags Israel United States Artificial intelligence start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by