Yale Hospital is first to use Israeli-made AI to combat critical PE cases

AIDOC Medical, an Israeli technology company, announced the launch of the first AI-based notification system that facilitates rapid risk assessment and care coordination for high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE) patients, which is now being utilized at Yale New Haven Hospital.Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a condition where one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot, possibly resulting in symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and cough. Prompt treatment to break up the clot greatly reduces the risk of death. Therefore, rapid risk assessment of PE cases is essential for the patient's treatment, and a multidisciplinary approach to management and treatment can be the defining factor in their care. AIDOC, established in 2016, is known for developing computer-aided notification systems. It is a "leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions that support and enhance the impact of radiologist diagnostic power," which helps patient treatment and improve quality of care, according to their website. The AI-based solution developed by AIDOC detects acute PE together with right heart strain to automatically notify medical care teams of patients who would benefit from immediate treatment. “We have been using the first version of this solution for the last six months and have seen the real impact this has had on addressing patients that require treatment beyond anticoagulation,” said Dr. Tocino, professor and vice chair of medical informatics at the department of Radiology & Biomedical Imaging at Yale School of Medicine.PE patients that are of high-risk are automatically flagged after a scan is performed and a notification is sent simultaneously to all relevant team members to treat them.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Last year, the FDA allowed use of AIDOC's AI to detect COVID-19 in CT scans.Aaron Reich contributed to this report.