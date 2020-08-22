The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli, UAE law firms to collaborate on framework for business ties

The presentations will largely focus on taxation, banking, the structure of the legal system and business opportunities in their respective countries.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 22, 2020 08:40
The Israeli law firm Gross, Kleinhendler, Hodak, Halevy, Greenberg, Shenhav & Co. (GKH) and BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP (BSA), based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have started working on introducing their respective countries' legal systems and regulatory frameworks for the conduct of business activities, according to a press from GKH on Friday.
BSA is a leading law firm in Dubai, UAE, and provides clients operating in the country with representation on commercial, regulatory, dispute resolution, among other fields. BSA also maintains offices in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq and Oman. The presentations will be done in the format of a joint webinar to be held on August 27 and led by GKH partners Ayal Shenhav and Etai Shay, Head of the High-Tech and Venture Capital Department. The goal of the presentation will be on Israelis interested and seeking to do business in the UAE, in light of the recent UAE-Israel normalization agreement. 
"It seems that peace between the United Arab Emirates and Israel will develop into peace between both peoples and economies. This is an important event and our firm is preparing to promote cooperation with a leading law firm in the Emirates to support the expansion of collaborations of Israeli entrepreneurs and companies in the Emirates as well as assistance to companies and entrepreneurs from the Emirates in Israel," said head of the firm, Adv. David Hodak. 
"The peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates has dramatic effects on the Israeli high-tech industry and the Israeli economy in general. In the short term, it is to be expected that Israeli companies will be able to enter a new target market. Big data and more in which Israel excels," Hodak added. 
"In addition to defense exports. In the medium term, there is a potential investment of billions of dollars from Dubai investors in the Israeli economy, which will flow mainly to start-up companies, either directly or through venture capital funds. Beyond that of course, there are other extensive influences in the areas of tourism (including the use of Emeritus airlines for flights to East Asia), banking, finance and more. There is a lot of room for optimism," emphasizes Dr. Shenhav, head of the high-tech and venture capital division at GKH.
GKH is one of Israel's largest law firms, advising and providing counsel in the fields of securities, mergers and acquisition, in addition to hi-tech, corporate law and transnational legal disputes. The law firm is ranked as one of the top in Israel, consisting of lawyers permitted to practice in a wide variety of countries. 


