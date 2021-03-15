The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli Via transport tech company acquires Remix mapping company

The acquisition will combine the two companies' capabilities to help planning teams meet changing requirements on an ongoing basis and improve transportation infrastructure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 15, 2021 08:35
The Israeli Via transportation technology company acquired the American Remix transportation mapping and planning company for about $100 million, Via announced on Wednesday. The acquisition will combine the capabilities of the two companies to provide research and mobility data tools, consulting services, on-demand mobility solutions, bus scheduling and optimization, street design and planning and more.
Remix, founded in San Francisco, provides technology for planning public transport systems in over 350 municipalities in 22 countries, serving populations of over 240 million people worldwide.
Via is a global pioneer in the TransitTech field and provides digital infrastructure for public transport systems, optimization of dynamic transportation networks, accessible transport services, services with autonomous vehicles and more in over 200 cities in 24 countries.
The acquisition will combine the two companies' capabilities to help planning teams meet changing requirements on an ongoing basis and improve and streamline transportation infrastructure.
"We have always greatly appreciated Remix's product, and we are pleased to work with the company's founders and their exceptional staff," said VIA founders Dr. Daniel Ramot and Dr. Oren Shoval. "We share a vision to work with our partners to create a more equitable, accessible, and efficient transportation system for passengers and municipalities alike. Together, we have ambitious plans to invest and expand the Remix product suite to offer enhanced public transportation planning capabilities."
"Remix's mission is to create more comfortable cities for living by expanding transportation accessibility for the whole community," said CEO and co-founder of Remix Tiffany Cho. "We are pleased to join forces with Via, a company that focuses on the same vision by improving the transportation options available to them and empowering cities through the best technology in making transportation decisions. The acquisition marks a new era for our customers, partners and staff."


