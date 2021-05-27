The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli woman vows to rebuild home after it is destroyed by Gaza rocket

Sigal Ariely’s house in Ashkelon in southern Israel lies in ruins after a Hamas rocket scored a direct hit mere hours before a cease-fire went into effect

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
MAY 27, 2021 01:33
A home in Rishon Lezion is seen destroyed by rocket fire. Two women died: One from the strike, one from a heart attack. (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
A home in Rishon Lezion is seen destroyed by rocket fire. Two women died: One from the strike, one from a heart attack.
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
A ceasefire in place between Israel and Hamas may have stopped the rocket attacks, but Sigal Ariely has already lost almost everything.  
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
The 59-year-old mother of three is still picking up the pieces after a rocket fired from Gaza hit her home in Ashkelon, a southern Israeli city located about 25 miles from the Gaza border. 
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Ariely, director of the Baltimore-Ashkelon Partnership, told The Media Line. “There was no corner in the house that hadn’t exploded. Windows, doors, air conditioners. I found things in places and I don’t know how they got there.” 
Disaster struck the Ariely household on May 20, a few hours before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group that rules over the Gaza Strip, went into effect. 
Ariely was in the midst of preparing lunch for her son and getting ready to join a Zoom meeting when a red alert siren sounded, warning that an incoming rocket from Gaza was about to hit. Residents of Ashkelon have only 30 seconds to run to the nearest bomb shelter or reinforced room once the siren is activated. 
Ariely managed to make it to the shelter located outside her living room in the nick of time. 
“I heard a boom and I realized it was close,” she recounted. “It sounded like thunder. We’re used to hearing rockets and interceptions, but this time it sounded horrible.” 
Ariely’s 26-year-old son, Ron, who was also at home at the time, grabbed the family dog as soon as he heard the siren and barely had enough time to take cover in the stairwell behind the couch in the living room, seconds before the rocket hit.
He was injured by the blast.
“It landed about 3-4 meters (9.9 feet-13 feet) away from me,” Ron Ariely, who works as a security guard, told The Media Line. “At first, I wasn’t sure what was going on.”
“I heard a very loud noise and then I couldn’t hear almost anything from my right ear,” he said, adding that his hearing still has not fully recovered.
When Ariely realized that her house had been hit, she was overwhelmed.
“First of all, I said, ‘Thank God we’re OK,’” she said. “We’re safe; nothing happened to us and then I looked around me and I said, ‘Wow, that’s a lot,’” referring to the damage.
Shards of broken glass and metal beams littered the floor; shrapnel holes peppered the home’s ceilings and walls. The explosion ripped through the walls of one side of the house, leaving a gaping hole into the backyard beyond. Lighting fixtures hung haphazardly from the ceiling and everything inside appeared to be covered in a thick layer of dust and soot.
Against this otherwise monochromatic display of destruction, Ariely and her son, who were wearing brightly colored clothes, stood out in stark relief as they waded through the debris.
Though she will not have to pay for the reconstruction – since the Israeli government is tasked with financing these efforts, the damage is so extensive that the family will have to live elsewhere for at least a year until their house is rebuilt.  
“I still say that this is only property and it’s something that we can rebuild and renew,” Ariely said, looking around at the place she called home for 19 years. “With life, you can’t.”
In her role as director of the Baltimore-Ashkelon Partnership, Ariely has worked closely with the Baltimore Jewish community for the past 17 years. The partnership is a program of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. Since 2003, Ashkelon and Baltimore have been sister cities and have undertaken numerous projects together aimed at building ties between the Jewish communities of both places.
Sigal said she has received an outpouring of support from the community in Baltimore since the incident.
“They love Ashkelon and they love Israel,” she said.
During the latest round of fighting, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza fired over 4,000 rockets into Israeli territory over 11 days.
While Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system was able to stop the vast majority of the rockets, 11 civilians and one soldier were killed as a result of the attacks. On the Palestinian side, more than 200 were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
The Egyptian-mediated cease-fire, in place since Friday, appears to be holding for now and a fragile quiet has been restored.
However, for residents of Israel’s south, who have already lived through several periods of fighting over the years, the next war is not a question of if, but when.
“I’m not naïve,” Ariely said. “I know that this is not going to be solved [just] like that. My hope is that maybe it will be a longer period of time before this craziness starts [again].”
“The [Palestinians] have families and children. We all want to live our lives,” she added.


Tags Ashkelon Hamas homes Rocket Alert ceasefire Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by