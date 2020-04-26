Israelis can virtually bring Rivlin to their home this Independence Day

Israeli company Tetavi is allowing Israelis to bring President Reuven Rivlin into their homes for Independence Day via alternate reality (AR) on their cell phones.Millions of Israelis remain in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, unable to attend the various ceremonies and parties throughout the country that would occur on Independence Day. Thanks to Tetavi, however, it's now possible to hear Rivlin's Independence Day address personally through AR without the use of a smartphone app. In order to accomplish this, Tetavi programmer Nimrod Shapiro used artificial intelligence and dedicated software to create holograms and 3D models. Like many images on mobile, the size of the hologram can be adjusted by users.Rather than using an app, users can access the program through their web browsers, with Tetavi recommending Google Chrome for Android devices and Safari for Apple devices.In addition, Tetavi advises that the AR program will work best on iPhone 7 and up, Samsung S8, A50 and up and LG G5 and up.In order to access the program, users go to this website and then scan the QR code with their camera. Afterwards, Rivlin will appear on the screen to give his address."Hello! How are you? Thank you for inviting me to visit you in a safe way," Rivlin says in the prerecorded message. "How are you celebrating Independence Day? I remember the first Independence Day. The day the Israeli flag was first raised to the masthead. We felt that we were witnessing a miracle, and here we are today, 72 years later. You and me – together, and this is exciting! Happy Independence Day, my dears."He then invites the users to take a selfie with him, which can be taken by taking a simple screenshot."I don't have my camera with me, so you're in charge, and don't forget to smile!" he says as he strikes a pose and counts down from three.