Israelis think recycling electronics is important- but don't know how

While most Israelis are interested in recycling electronic products, only 40 percent of Israelis say they are aware of electronic collection facilities in their cities, according to a survey by the Ecommunity Social Waste Recycling Corporation ahead of Earth Day.According to the survey, 76% of respondents said they would recycle if there were more recycling facilities in their city. However, only 26% said that actually do so themselves.In addition, only 55% said they were aware of the legal obligation in Israel that when a store or supplier delivers a new electronic product, like a refrigerator or washing machine, they are required to take the old product that is being replaced, the survey said.The survey showed a broad understanding of the need to recycle old electronics, with 87% agreeing that doing so contributes to the preservation of the environment. Electrical and electronic waste was perceived by most respondents as the most toxic of all household waste, and that it is harmful to soil, air, and water."As a social corporation, we feel a responsibility and commitment to the world that we will leave for the next generation," said Yossi Hazai, CEO of Ecommunity. "In light of the results of the survey, we consider it appropriate to increase information efforts and raise public awareness in Israel regarding the importance of recycling and the recycling options available in every city in the country. We believe that after the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic we will gradually see an increase in publicity efforts and regarding the pollutants that endanger our planet. We are examining collaborations to promote the issue with companies and educational bodies."