The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis think recycling electronics is important- but don't know how

According to the survey, 76% of respondents said they would recycle if there were more recycling facilities in their city. However, only 26% said that actually do so themselves.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 22, 2021 15:06
Planet Earth globe (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Planet Earth globe
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
While most Israelis are interested in recycling electronic products, only 40 percent of Israelis say they are aware of electronic collection facilities in their cities, according to a survey by the Ecommunity Social Waste Recycling Corporation ahead of Earth Day.
According to the survey, 76% of respondents said they would recycle if there were more recycling facilities in their city. However, only 26% said that actually do so themselves.
In addition, only 55% said they were aware of the legal obligation in Israel that when a store or supplier delivers a new electronic product, like a refrigerator or washing machine, they are required to take the old product that is being replaced, the survey said.
The survey showed a broad understanding of the need to recycle old electronics, with 87% agreeing that doing so contributes to the preservation of the environment. Electrical and electronic waste was perceived by most respondents as the most toxic of all household waste, and that it is harmful to soil, air, and water.
"As a social corporation, we feel a responsibility and commitment to the world that we will leave for the next generation," said Yossi Hazai, CEO of Ecommunity. "In light of the results of the survey, we consider it appropriate to increase information efforts and raise public awareness in Israel regarding the importance of recycling and the recycling options available in every city in the country. We believe that after the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic we will gradually see an increase in publicity efforts and regarding the pollutants that endanger our planet. We are examining collaborations to promote the issue with companies and educational bodies."


Tags Israel technology recycling
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett's choice: Heed history’s call or Netanyahu’s sweet nothings

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Meet the org. helping West Bank Palestinians keep their homes, land

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by