Israel's 4th-6th graders to return to school once a week

It should be noted that on all other school days, students will partake in online classes.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 11, 2020 17:48
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Children in 4th-6th grade will be allowed to return to schools on a limited basis starting Sunday, May 17, according to the Education Ministry's new outline.
Students in 4th-6th grade will come to school for studies for only one day a week, though which day of the week is at the discretion of the principal.
This is in addition to the guidelines for students in 1st-3rd grade, who are continuing their studies at their current frequency.
Students in 7th-10th grade will go to school two days a week for studies. It should be noted that on all other school days, students will partake in online classes.
As of Sunday, daycares of renewed their activities, though the return of thousands of children to the educational establishments has drawn much criticism to the Education Ministry's "rotation" policy, according to which each kindergarten will have two groups, each of which will arrive for one half of the week.
Likewise, the coronavirus committee has approved an update to the emergency regulations, lifting the ban on staying in public parks, as well as in workout parks, which contain exercise equipment. In addition, weddings of up to 50 people have been approved.


