Israel’s COVID-19 Rosh Hashanah rules - the full details

The government has determined not to roll out additional restrictions on Israelis ahead of the High Holy Days . However, the Health Ministry has asked that citizens be reminded of existing rules and has released a series of additional recommendations to help keep people safer and reduce the spread of coronavirus during the holiday period.

Prayers: Recommendation is to hold them outside

Synagogues: If more than 50 people are going to pray together, then the Green Pass program is required, meaning that individuals must present a vaccination or recovery certificate or be tested and show a negative COVID-19 result. This includes children under 12.

Holidays: On Rosh Hashanah and the day after (Sept. 7 through 9), PCR tests will be accepted for four days instead of three. As such, if you took a test on Sunday you can still go into synagogue on Thursday.

Four Species Markets: Must adhere to the Purple Ribbon standard of one person for every seven square meters.

Private Gatherings and Holiday Meals: Limited to 50 people inside and 100 outside.

Gatherings in Open Spaces: If there are 100 people they are required to wear masks.

Western Wall: Up to 8,000 people can pray at the same time in capsules of 15 people. Individuals must wear masks. There will be ushers to enforce the restrictions.