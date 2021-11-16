The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel’s economic recovery: GDP grew 2.4% in third quarter

On Monday, the Finance Ministry said Israel’s economy is on track to show growth of 7.1% for 2021, and then another 4.7% in 2022, as private consumption and tax revenues continue to rise.

By ZEV STUB
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 15:19
VARIOUS ISRAELI banknotes are displayed for an illustrative photo. The economy is well on its way to the pre-pandemic standards of budgetary discipline. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)
VARIOUS ISRAELI banknotes are displayed for an illustrative photo. The economy is well on its way to the pre-pandemic standards of budgetary discipline.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)
Israel’s gross domestic product increased by 2.4% in the third quarter of the year, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
Private consumption increased by 0.7% compared with the previous quarter. Exports increased by 7.5%, while imports increased by 2.7%, CBS said.
The new numbers continue to show that Israel’s economy is recovering strongly from the corona pandemic.
On Monday, the Finance Ministry said Israel’s economy is on track to show growth of 7.1% for 2021, and then another 4.7% in 2022, as private consumption and tax revenues continue to rise. The ministry had previously forecast 5.1% growth this year.
On Tuesday, international credit rating company S&P affirmed its sovereign credit rating for Israel at AA- with a stable outlook. The rating was based on Israel’s diversified and robust economy, strong external accounts, and optimal debt structure, despite increased geopolitical risks. It said the country’s strong hi-tech sector and natural gas production, as well as its efficient vaccination program, bode well for economic growth.
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The formation of a government after two years of political instability, passing the state budget, and the multitude of reforms set out in the Economic Arrangements Law are also positive developments, S&P noted.
Last week, Fitch Ratings affirmed Israel’s sovereign rating at ‘A+’ with a Stable Outlook. Moody’s rates Israel as Stable A1.
Israel’s CPI rose just 0.1% in October, CBS said on Monday, bringing inflation to 2.6% since the beginning of the year, or 2.3% over the last 12 months.
The strong shekel, trading at NIS 3.09 to the dollar on Tuesday, is helping to keep price levels from rising further.
Housing prices rose by 0.7% during August-September, CBS said in a separate report released on Monday. Over the past 12 months, average home prices in Israel have jumped 9.9%.


Tags finance economy israel gdp
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by