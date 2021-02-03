Israel's Kamala Harris? Tamano-Shata Gantz's #2

The sources said Gantz was inspired by US President Joe Biden's decision to select Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Tamano-Shata is Israel's first Ethiopian-born cabinet minister. She was a member of Yesh Atid before defecting to Blue and White.

Before that, she was an attorney and the legal correspondent for the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

Gantz and Tamano-Shata will be followed on the list by ministers Chili Tropper, Michael Biton, Orit Farkash Hacohen and Alon Shuster.

The list will be formally submitted to the Central Elections Committee on Wednesday afternoon by Tamano-Shata and Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg.

Current ministers Itzik Shmuli and Omer Yankelevich turned down offers to run with Blue and White and decided to quit politics. Yankelevich will remain a minister until the next government is formed, while Shmuli will quit immediately.

