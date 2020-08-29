The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's lab workers to strike Sunday, limiting coronavirus screening

The workers will still carry out coronavirus testing for those who are hospitalized and in emergency situations.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 29, 2020 21:58
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after being authorized to begin semi-automated testing by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Lake Success, New York, U.S (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after being authorized to begin semi-automated testing by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Lake Success, New York, U.S
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Some 2,000 lab workers are set to strike beginning Sunday after negotiations between the country’s public labs and the Finance Ministry exploded on Thursday.
“I apologize on behalf of the 2,000 employees of the public medical laboratories in Israel for the inconvenience that will be caused to you tomorrow, with the outbreak of a strike in the laboratories in hospitals and at health funds,” said Esther Admon, chair of the Israel Association of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Laboratory Workers on Saturday night. “Unfortunately, despite the coronavirus, the Israeli government despises and ignores us - the lab workers - despite the heavy responsibility on our shoulders and despite the fact that we risk our lives every day at work.
Dr. Yifat Alcalay, head of the immunology lab at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, explained to The Jerusalem Post that these 2,000 workers are employed by the country’s public hospitals and Clalit Health Fund. The other health funds, such as Maccabi and Meuhedet, run private labs and will continue to run coronavirus and other tests.
The workers will still carry out coronavirus testing for those who are hospitalized and in emergency situations. They will only report on coronavirus tests that are positive.
Alcalay noted that the public laboratories and the Finance and Health ministries have been in negotiations for five years. She said that the working conditions in public labs are among the worst in Israel, including that staff receive such low wages that it is almost impossible to recruit.
She said a lab worker with a master’s degree starts out at NIS 37 an hour and at his or her peak salary will make NIS 54. In private labs, she contented, workers make two to four times as much, with salaries starting in some cases at NIS 100 an hour.
“My workers retire, and I cannot rehire - I am not able to recruit,” Alcalay told the Post. “No one with a master’s degree is willing to work for these salaries.”
The lab workers are requesting a starting salary of at least NIS 50 per hour, a change in the operating schedule of the labs, a plan to correct deficiencies that were presented in the State Comptroller's report, among other requests.
The strike came after earlier this month, the Health Ministry announced that it had committed NIS 4 billion for the next year-and-a-half to ensure that the country is able to screen an average of 60,000 people per day for the novel coronavirus. The money is being invested in new, private contracts, including an expanded contract with MyHeritage.
“When the coronavirus pandemic broke out and it became clear to everyone how important it was to decipher laboratory tests, we mistakenly assumed that the Israeli government would wake up,” Admon said. “To our bitter surprise, the government gave us a resounding slap in the face. Instead of investing in the development and improvement of public laboratories and their dedicated workers … it signed secret agreements with private entrepreneurs.”
Alcalay noted that the public labs do not solely run coronavirus tests, but also process tens of thousands of other essential health tests, such as for cancer.
This will be the first strike by lab workers since 2018.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags strike test Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does the US 2020 election day mean for Israel? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by