Israel’s most up-to-date coronavirus lockdown directives

The following is the most up-to-date list of restrictions from the Health Ministry. The directives must be approved by the government before being enforceable by police.> All customer-facing businesses - closedThis includes retail, culture, leisure and tourist attractions (including swimming pools, gyms and restaurants)Businesses that are not customer-facing may open and operate as usual> Restaurants - delivery only> Travel - 500 meters from homeUness traveling to an approved location or to obtain an essential product or service that cannot be found in one’s area> Education system - closedExcept special education and programs for youth-at-risk> Gathering - up to 10 people inside, 20 people outside> Essential services will remain openThis includes grocery stores, pharmacies, and establishments that sell hygienic products, hardware, communication and medical devices, as well as opticiansWhere can you go that is more than 500 meters from home?> To and from work> To get food, medicine, essential products and services> To get medical services or see psychologists> To protest> To court> To the Knesset> To immerse in the mikvah> To take part in a funeral> To help a person in need> To bring a minor to the home of an ex-spouse> To take a child someone that is essential> To provide for the essential needs of a pet