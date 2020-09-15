Israel’s most up-to-date coronavirus lockdown directives

The following is the most up-to-date list of restrictions from the Health Ministry. The directives must be approved by the government before being enforceable by police. > All customer-facing businesses - closed
This includes retail, culture, leisure and tourist attractions (including swimming pools, gyms and restaurants)
Businesses that are not customer-facing may open and operate as usual > Restaurants - delivery only> Travel - 500 meters from home
Uness traveling to an approved location or to obtain an essential product or service that cannot be found in one’s area> Education system - closed
Except special education and programs for youth-at-risk > Gathering - up to 10 people inside, 20 people outside > Essential services will remain open
This includes grocery stores, pharmacies, and establishments that sell hygienic products, hardware, communication and medical devices, as well as opticians cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Where can you go that is more than 500 meters from home?> To and from work> To get food, medicine, essential products and services> To get medical services or see psychologists > To protest> To court> To the Knesset> To immerse in the mikvah> To take part in a funeral> To help a person in need> To bring a minor to the home of an ex-spouse> To take a child someone that is essential> To provide for the essential needs of a pet
