The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's Pluristem trading on NASDAQ stock exchange

The prominent listing could be a good sign for Pluristem, who has had its ups and downs throughout the year.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 08:34
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa (photo credit: REUTERS)
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Theraputics in Haifa
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Haifa-based Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., a biomedical company focusing on regenerative medicine, will now be traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
The stock was approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market® list and opened on January 29, to be traded under the company's current symbol (PSTI).
Nasdaq-100 ranks the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Composite index - rankings are compiled through a weighted index based off of market capitalization. In lieu of a trading floor, Nasdaq uniquely completes electronic trading transactions.
Sectors that usually dominate the Nasdaq listings include information technology, biotechnology, technology retail, social media as well as traditional media and entertainment. As of now, the top five traded companies on the Nasdaq index are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google.
The company's CEO and president Yaky Yanay noted that Pluristem's listing on the Nasdaq Global Market list will be key to company growth, explaining that it has the possibility to bring more visibility to the biomedical group and expand its shareholder base to maximize returns in the long run.
The prominent listing could be a good sign for Pluristem, who has had its ups and downs throughout the year.
In December, Pluristem received recommendation to terminate its Phase III study monitoring the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) overseeing it.
Pluristem specializes in regenerative medicine therapies, notably cell therapies, which treat inflammation, ischemia, ulcers, muscle trauma, blood disorders and radiation poisoning.
Ischemia is a condition where sufficient blood is prevented from reaching a part of the body, be it a limb or an organ. The committee stated the that the Phase III study is unlikely to meet its primary endpoints.
However, in April 2020, with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Pluristem began developing treatments for complications associated with COVID-19.
Pluristem says its placenta-based PLX cell therapy products are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damages.
Cells are grown using three-dimensional expansion technology and can then be administered to patients without tissue matching.
On April 12, the company reported that six critically ill coronavirus patients at three different medical centers in Israel who were considered high-risk for mortality had been treated with Pluristem’s placenta-based cell-therapy product and survived.
It's received over $54 million in funding from the EU to advance its pioneering regenerative cell therapy platform, with a focus on the clinical development of the placenta-based treatment for the deadly disease.
The FDA had also approved the use of Pluristem’s PLX-PAD cells in patients who are suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome brought on by COVID-19, but who do not qualify for the company’s clinical trial.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Tags Haifa Stock market medicine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation into Israeli 'war crimes' an immoral decision - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by