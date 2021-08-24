‘Israel's produce reform will wipe out industry’ - Yachin CEO

The produce reform poses an existential threat to the country’s packaged vegetables, preserves and frozen vegetables industry, including dry land farmers, said Pini Gurevich, CEO of Yachin.

The vegetable canning industry will not be able to compete with the price of canned imports from Europe and third world countries where agriculture is subsidized or duty free, he said.

As part of the plan, Israel will recognize European standards for fruits and vegetables, and regulation of produce imported from Europe will be reduced. The program follows OECD recommendations, and it could save Israelis some NIS 2.7 billion a year, or NIS 840 per household, the Finance and Agriculture ministries have said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The Arrangements Law will lead to the closure of Israeli factories and the erasure of Israeli industry, he said.

David Levy, CEO of the Dryland Farmers’ Association, said: “The Arrangements Law is a severe blow to 300 dry land vegetable growers.”

Farmers protest along border with Lebanon, August 17, 2021 (credit: Courtesy)