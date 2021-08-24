The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Israel's produce reform will wipe out industry’ - Yachin CEO

Pini Gurevich: We can’t compete with price of canned imports from Europe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2021 20:25
FARMERS BLOCK Bilu junction in protest of the produce reform last month. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
FARMERS BLOCK Bilu junction in protest of the produce reform last month.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The produce reform poses an existential threat to the country’s packaged vegetables, preserves and frozen vegetables industry, including dry land farmers, said Pini Gurevich, CEO of Yachin.
The vegetable canning industry will not be able to compete with the price of canned imports from Europe and third world countries where agriculture is subsidized or duty free, he said.
As part of the plan, Israel will recognize European standards for fruits and vegetables, and regulation of produce imported from Europe will be reduced. The program follows OECD recommendations, and it could save Israelis some NIS 2.7 billion a year, or NIS 840 per household, the Finance and Agriculture ministries have said.
The Arrangements Law will lead to the closure of Israeli factories and the erasure of Israeli industry, he said.
David Levy, CEO of the Dryland Farmers’ Association, said: “The Arrangements Law is a severe blow to 300 dry land vegetable growers.”
Farmers protest along border with Lebanon, August 17, 2021 (credit: Courtesy) Farmers protest along border with Lebanon, August 17, 2021 (credit: Courtesy)
Farmers have also taken to the streets in protest, saying the reforms will destroy the livelihoods of thousands, with no impact on the cost of living.


Tags protests business agriculture Farming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Where does Israel stand on its strategy with Gaza?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benjamin Anthony

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza echoes in US withdrawal of Afghanistan - opinion

 By BENJAMIN ANTHONY
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by