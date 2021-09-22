It might be all political, but the news out of Washington that the Democratic Party removed the $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system led many in Israel to worry that the bond between two allies was breaking.

And that bond, especially in terms of military aid for Israel and the Iron Dome missile defense system is a lifesaver.

Israeli politicians like Foreign Minister Yair Lapid downplayed the move and after Lapid spoke with US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer he released a statement saying that it was a “technical delay” and that the defense funding would be approved at a later date.

Former defense minister and IDF chief of staff Moshe "Boogie" Ya'alon also said that the move won’t affect Israel’s military superiority but it brings to light the deep divisions between the Democratic Party and Israel.

Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Those major divisions, Ya'alon said, were because of the behavior of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The actions of Netanyahu, Ya'alon said, harmed Israel’s bipartisan status in America and among American Jews who tend to vote for the Democratic Party. The new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has identified the loss of Jewish support as a major area of concern and is working to get that support back.

“It’s more a political issue because it brings out the issue that the Democrats are becoming more vocal on the issue of Israel. Netanyahu publicly supported the Republicans during the last elections and we are paying a price for it,” he said.

But politics aside, Ya'alon also warned that the situation would make any of Israel’s many enemies happy.

“Israel's enemies, led by Iran and Hezbollah, would be happy about any dispute between Israel and the United States, especially in the area of security assistance,” he told The Post.

The Iron Dome was developed with the financial help of the United States and after a lengthy development process, it went into service in April 2011.

Just days later it made its first interception of a Grad rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. There have been many upgrades to the system allowing it to intercept drones and other projectiles fired from even further away.

The primary contractor for the development of the Iron Dome is RAFAEL and its multi-mission radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system is developed by mPrest.

The system carries 24 pounds of explosives to intercept an incoming projectile and is able to calculate when rockets will land in open areas, choosing not to intercept them, or towards civilian centers.

Along with the Iron Dome, Israel has a comprehensive protective umbrella able to counter the growing missile threats from its enemies and continuously improves the technology behind the country’s anti-missile systems: the Arrow (Arrow-2 and Arrow-3) system, David’s Sling and American Patriot batteries.

But, even with all the missile defense systems, nothing is fully hermetic. Officials have warned that large missile barrages with several precision missiles embedded within are a real concern for the Jewish state.

Especially if there’s a multi-front war with Hezbollah, Hamas, and even Iranian militias in Iraq firing towards Israel.

The Iron Dome’s been used during several military operations against terror groups in the Hamas-run coastal enclave as well as intercepting rockets fired towards Israel from war-torn Syria or projectiles fired by Palestinian militants in Lebanon.

Since its first deployment, it has intercepted over 85 percent of projectiles fired towards Israeli civilian centers, changing the face of battle between Israel and her enemies.

Less than six months ago Hamas fired over 4,500 rockets and mortars to Israel during an 11 day round of conflict dubbed Guardian of the Walls. Just a reminder, it was Hamas that started that round of fighting by firing a salvo of missiles towards Israel’s capital Jerusalem.

Those rockets and thousands of others were intercepted by the Iron Dome over the course of the fighting. But because of so many interceptions, Israel requested the $1 billion USD to replenish the batteries. President Joe Biden agreed to the request.

Liberal Democrats like Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, meanwhile objected to the policy citing the 200 Palestinians killed during the May fighting.

But maybe they don’t see the full picture.

The Iron Dome allowed the IDF to intercept thousands of rockets that otherwise would have slammed into residential areas, perhaps killing far more than the 11 civilians and one soldier who were killed in rocket strikes in Israel which in turn would have led the Israeli military to strike the Gaza Strip even harder and kill more Palestinians.

Every life is a world unto itself, and both Israeli and Palestinian lives matter.

It might be all political for those in Washington, but in Israel and even in the Gaza Strip, the Iron Dome is a lifesaver.

Those who think otherwise are invited to come to southern Israeli cities of Sderot or Ashkelon when Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fire their rockets barrages.