Italian Tourist Board in Israel wishes Israeli team luck in Giro d'Italia

The Italian Government Tourist Board (ENIT) in Israel wished Israeli team "Israel Start-Up Nation" good luck in their participation in the Giro d'Italia bicycle race.

The Israeli team will race in the Giro d’Italia for the third consecutive year and includes Guy Sagiv, the first Israeli rider ever to finish the race in 2018.



ENIT Israel Secretary General Clelia Di Consiglio wished the team good luck and sent best wishes to Guy Sagiv "who made history in 2018 [...] when he became the first Israeli to finish" the race.

The team first participated in the race in 2020 as a pro-continental team. The Israel Start Up Nation team for 2020 is comprised of Sagiv, German Rick Zabel, Austrian Matthias Brändle, Englishman Alex Dowsett, Italian Davide Cimolai, Frenchman Rudy Barbier and Canadian Alexander Cataford. Their goal for this yeah is to aim for stage wins as a team instead of trying to have a team member win the maglia rosa (pink jersey) every day.

The race will take place between October 3 and October 10 and totals 3,496 kilometers, beginning in Monreale, Sicily and ending in Milan, Italy. 22 professional teams from around the world will participate. The 103rd Giro d'Italia race is one of three annual Grand Tour races, and this year is sponsored by the Italian Government Tourist Board for the second year in a row.

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.

