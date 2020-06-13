The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iyad al-Halak's mother accuses police, gov't of burying video

"If it were an Arab shooting a Jew, the video would have been published worldwide the same day."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JUNE 13, 2020 03:34
A protester carrying a "Palestinian Lives Matter" sign at a Tel Aviv protest (photo credit: LEON SVERDLOV)
A protester carrying a "Palestinian Lives Matter" sign at a Tel Aviv protest
(photo credit: LEON SVERDLOV)
Rana al-Halak, the mother of Iyad al-Halak who was killed by Border Police two weeks ago blamed police for burying the recording of the shooting, Ynet reported early Saturday morning.

"It has been 13 days and no progress is to be seen on my son's case," she told the news site Friday. "We will not stay silent. Police and the government are trying to make the recording disappear."

The bereaved mother continued, saying that "if it were an Arab shooting a Jew, the video would have been published worldwide the same day, but in my son's case, they would not release anything." 

She called to charge the officers who shot Iyad, saying that their "place is in prison, for life," adding that "an officer who shoots a disabled person is a danger to everyone."

Halak, a 32-year-old special-needs student from east Jerusalem, was shot by Border Police in the Old City on his way to Jerusalem's Elwyn school for children and adults with disabilities. 

Police issued a statement after the shooting, saying officers noticed a "suspicious object" in his hands. According to N12, Halak fled from the officers to a nearby garbage room. Halak was shot seven to eight times, with the coroner's report saying two of the bullets hit him, according to Walla.

According to Haaretz, Halak's social worker shouted at the officers saying he was disabled, with Iyad shouting he was with her. Halak was reportedly sprawled on the ground for several minutes, after which he was shot a second time by an officer.

"I heard screaming, so I turned my head to see where they were coming from," the social worker told Kan. "I saw Iyad running toward me, [so] I shouted at the officers, 'He is disabled, don't shoot him,'" she recalled. "They shot at both me and Iyad."

She continued, saying that "the officer yelled at me, telling me to give him Iyad's gun. I said there was no gun." Then, she says, "Iyad raised his hands and told the officer he was with me, and then they shot him three times." 

The Al-Halak family's house was reportedly raided after the incident, according to Channel 13. "They searched the entire house and did not find anything," Iyad's father said, adding that the one of the soldiers swore at his daughter.

The lawyers of one of the officers told Channel 13 the officers were convinced it was an attempted terrorist attack. 

"Even though it does look like it is a tragedy," they said, "it was clear to the officers in real time that they acted in the expected manner and prevented a bloody attack, one of many carried out lately in the area that have taken the lives of both officers and civilians."

Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh responded to the incident, saying "the expected cover-up has to be fought against," adding that the officers "may have pulled the trigger, but the occupation loaded the weapon."

MK Ofer Cassif (Joint List) called the shooting a "murder by police," according to Channel 13. "The government's incitement did its job and now any Palestinian is a terrorist until proven otherwise, and 'terrorists' are executed even when they're sprawling on the ground or running for their lives," he said.

A shrine was established in al-Halak's memory in the middle of Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard on Friday. "We may have buried Iyad, but his murder cannot be buried," the display's organizers said. 
"It is not a one-time event and not a 'tragedy,' but the result of a years-old racist policy that manifests in disregard for Palestinian lives and legitimizing unrestrained police brutality."

The organizers also called "to release the street-cam videos that document the murder and are being held by police, arrest the officers who shot Iyad and put them to trial [and] withdraw Border Police forces from East Jerusalem."

They added that "the vicious circle of violence must stop, now."

Protests against police brutality took place across the country following the shooting. Anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv shouted they "can't breathe" and that they are "being suffocated by the encroaching dictatorship," referencing the racial riots raging across the US.

Some of the protests were dispersed by police, with some of the protesters being arrested. "What do they want, that people be silent?" Iyad's mother, Rana, told Ynet. "This is too much. Let us protest. Do not forget my son, anyone could be next."


