Anti-Netanyahu protesters block Tel Aviv road shouting "I can't breathe"

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major road near Tel Aviv's Rabin Square Thursday night, protesting new bills advanced by Israel's right-wing coalition.





Close to a thousand protesters gathered at Rabin Square Thursday evening to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "Coronavirus Law" expanding police authority and power.





The Tel Aviv protesters shouted they "can't breathe" and that they are "being suffocated by the encroaching dictatorship," referencing the racial riots raging across the US.





Violent demonstrations have been raging across the US since the death of African-American George Floyd , who was suffocated to death by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.





A video circulating social media and news showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for some eight minutes while the latter was saying he could not breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at the hospital.





"Israel's democracy has withstood years under the rule of Netanyahu," the Tel Aviv protest's organizers shouted. "But then came the traitors, [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz, [Economy Minister Amir] Peretz and [Labor and Welfare Minister Itzik] Shmuli."





The Coronavirus Law memorandum was published last Thursday, causing national outrage. According to Channel 13, the proposed bill expands police authority, allowing its officers to enter citizens' apartments without a warrant.





The bill reportedly authorizes the cabinet to sign bills into law without the approval of the Knesset and to sign and extend executive orders. According to Calcalist, the bill is expected to be passed by the end of the week.





Earlier this week, Netanyahu said that police will not raid citizens' apartments during a statement to the public in light of the controversy around the bill.



