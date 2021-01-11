Jacques Kupfer, Jewish Agency Governors Board member, dies

Jewish Agency Board of Governors member Jacques Kupfer has died, according to an unconfirmed report, originating from a tweet from the Collectif des Vigilants Twitter page.
Kupfer, a well-known activist for the Likud party and once a prospect for a top post in the World Zionist Organization, had garnered controversy over his career due to alleged racist statements.
According to a Haaretz report, Kupfer referred to members of the Arab-Israeli parties as "enemies of the state", denied the existence of Palestinian identity, said their rights are more dangerous than COVID-19 and claimed that Yitzhak Rabin's murder was a shame because it meant he couldn't be tried in a military court.
Kupfer was a long-time activist of the Likud part in France, and ardent proponent of Israeli settlements. He immigrated to Israel 20 years ago, and was a founder of the organization Israel is Forever, which largely focuses on French Jewry.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.
