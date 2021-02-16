January CPI falls less than expected as housing prices continue to rise

Israel's Consumer Price Index fell 0.1% in January, bringing inflation for the past 12 months to -0.4%, the Central Bureau of Statistics ( CBS ) reported.

Meanwhile, housing prices rose by 0.9% in November to December, indicating a 4% increase in the cost of apartments over the course of 2020.

The decline in CPI was less than analysts expected. It was led by drops in electricity, clothing and footwear prices, but was mitigated by rising home and car prices, CBS said.

Despite the higher-than-expected CPI, Ofer Klein, head of the economics and research division at Harel Insurance and Finance, said that he still expects the Bank of Israel to keep Israel's interest rate unchanged at 0.1% next week and continue to focus its activity on purchasing foreign currency.

Housing prices have jumped 4% over the past year due to a variety of recent actions by the Bank of Israel and the Treasury, Klein said, including reduced mortgage interest rates, a reduction in the purchase tax for investors, and the Bank of Israel's allowance for households to defer mortgages to cope with the fallout from the economic crisis.

Last week, the Finance Ministry said 13,400 apartments were sold in December, the third-highest volume in Israeli history. While sales declined in the first half of the year as pandemic fears scared away potential buyers, 62,000 homes were sold in the second half of the year, the highest level in more than 20 years.

The price of construction inputs rose by 0.6% in January, as raw material costs jumped due to sharp rises in world commodity prices, CBS noted. This trend will continue in the next two months and will affect apartment prices, Klein said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Harel Insurance expects that the February index will rise by 0.1%, mainly due to a rise in the price of fuel. The March index is expected to rise by 0.3%, due to a seasonal rise in the price of food and recreation, it said. That forecast assumes that recreational activities will reopen as Israel's vaccination drive helps bring the economy back to life.

For the coming 12 months, Harel raised its inflation forecast slightly to 0.8%, noting that sectors like aviation and tourism still have uncertainty surrounding them.

Meanwhile, Bank Hapoalim raised its 12-month inflation forecast to 0.9%, partly against the background of the continued rise in world oil prices.

"Rising inflation expectations have led to a widening of world yield curves," said Victor Behar, Director of Bank Hapoalim's Economics Department. "Central banks are not expected to respond to rising inflation in the coming year. The rise in long-term yields expresses concern about a more aggressive response from central banks over a period of several years."