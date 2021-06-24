The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Japanese delegates visit Shalva following inspiration from founders' book

Since it was published in Japanese, Shalva head Rabbi Kalman Samuels' memoir about his son has circulated widely among Japanese government personalities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2021 17:51
Japanese Ambassador to Israel Koichi Mizushima and Rabbi Abraham Cooper Associate Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center meeting with Rabbi Kalman Samuels (photo credit: SHALVA)
Japanese Ambassador to Israel Koichi Mizushima and Rabbi Abraham Cooper Associate Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center meeting with Rabbi Kalman Samuels
(photo credit: SHALVA)
A Japanese delegation visited Shalva, the disability service center, on Thursday, headed by Japan’s Ambassador Mizushima and Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Associate Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.
Since it was published in Japanese, Shalva head Rabbi Kalman Samuels' memoir about his son has circulated widely among Japanese government personalities and has been selling in bookstores across Japan. 
The memoir is called Dreams Never Dreamed, and tells the story of the rabbi's son Yossi, who was injured during infancy. As a result, he became blind, deaf, and acutely hyperactive. It details the story of his breakthrough in communication which inspired the creation of Shalva, the organization developed by Samuels and his wife Malki. 
The delegation met with Rabbi Samuels and experienced his work and his organization in person. 
“I am very delighted and moved to visit the Shalva Center and I am looking forward to reading Kalman Samuels’ book,” Japanese Ambassador to Israel Koichi Mizushima said following his visit with Samuels. 
“I am grateful to Shalva for the opportunity to come and see this amazing center and their work from up close.”
The Shalva center in Jerusalem has become one of the largest centers for disability care in the world, servicing thousands of people with disabilities. The delegation met with Yossi Samuels and conducted a conversation with him via an interpreter who signed words into Yossi's palm. 
“It is all about making connections,” said Cooper. “The fact that a Japanese Ambassador is coming to visit an Israeli non-profit for disability care is an important milestone. I believe it is just the beginning of various partnerships and exchange of knowledge between Israel and Japan in this field.”
The memoir was translated by Japanese writer and human rights activist Kinue Tokudome, who was inspired by her 2019 visit to Shalva.
Tokudome said there is a lot to learn from Shalva's pioneering role in helping advance the care and inclusion to people with disabilities, and believes that the people of Japan will find important relevance in the book's messages of hope and human dignity. 
The Japanese version of Samuels’ book was published by Japan-based publisher Isaku Taniuchi earlier this month and is now available in bookstores and online in Japan.


Tags shalva Japan disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by